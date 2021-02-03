New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The research report on the Global Microbial Lipase Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, including future trends, current factors driving the growth of the market, and validated market data. The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



According to reports and data the microbial lipase market, was valued at USD 424.1 Million in 2019; this is projected to reach 611.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Microbial lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly microbial lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries.



Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US) are players of microbial lipases market.



Microbial Lipase Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Powder

Liquid



Microbial Lipase Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Cleaning agents

Animal feed

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)



Regional Analysis of the Microbial Lipase Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Global food and beverages : Industry Snapshot

3.1.2. Demand from emerging economies

3.1.3. Rise in per capita disposable income



Chapter 4. Microbial Lipase Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microbial Lipase Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Microbial Lipase Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

4.2.1.1. Increasing Consumption of Enzyme Modified Cheese (EMC)

4.2.1.2. Advantages of Microbial Lipases Over Animal and Plant Lipases

4.2.1.3. Growing Demand From Emerging Application Industries

4.2.2. Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.1. Absence of Uniform Regulatory Structure

4.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.5. Microbial Lipase PESTEL Analysis

4.6. Porters Five Forces Model



Continue…



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Microbial Lipase report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Microbial Lipase market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



