New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- According to reports and data the microbial lipase market, was valued at USD 424.1 Million in 2019; this is projected to reach 611.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Microbial lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly microbial lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries. Recently, several cost-effective and efficient approaches are being attempted to increase the production of lipases in microbial strains. Microbial lipases claim a wide variety of industrial applications due to the ease of mass production and versatile specificities.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Microbial Lipase market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Microbial Lipase industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US).



The Microbial Lipase industry is segmented into:



On the basis of Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Powder

Liquid



On the basis of Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Fungi

Bacteria



On the basis of Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)



Cleaning agents

Animal feed

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)



Regional Outlook of Microbial Lipase Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Microbial Lipase market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



