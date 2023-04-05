Microbiological Testing of Water Market Current Trends and Future Estimations to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- The Microbiological Testing of Water Market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from its estimated value of USD 1.6 billion in 2022.



The Reagent and Test Kits segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth in the Microbiological testing of water market due to advancements in testing methods that allow for the analysis of larger sample sizes in less time.



The Pharmaceutical segment is projected to dominate the market and have the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the importance of identifying novel organisms in water used for drug development. Microbiological water testing is necessary for the pharmaceutical and biopharma industry to ensure pathogen-free water, which is crucial for manufacturing and researching various pharmaceutical products.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR in the Microbiological testing of water market due to increasing awareness of microbiological water contaminants and their effects on human health. The demand for microbiological water testing is fueled by the region's need for packaged drinking water and the establishment of unauthorized companies that obtain water from unregulated sources and sell it untreated.



Key players in the market include 3M, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Döhler Group, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IDEXX Laboratories, Avantor Inc., Hardy Diagnostics, LaMotte Company, Accepta Ltd, and General Laboratory Products. These players focus on expanding their production facilities, launching new products, and engaging in extensive R&D initiatives, geographical expansions, and strategic acquisitions to gain a foothold in the market.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



