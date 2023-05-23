Microbiological Testing of Water Market Regional Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- The Microbiological Testing of Water Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. It is estimated to reach a value of USD 2.3 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022.



The market growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness about the importance of safe and healthy water consumption, leading to a rise in demand for bacteria-free and chemical-free water. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and food utilize microbiological testing for both drinking and industrial water. The market is also influenced by the growing incidence of waterborne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, and cholera.



Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR in the Microbiological Testing of Water Market. The region has witnessed a significant increase in awareness regarding microbiological water contaminants and their impact on human health. The rising demand for packaged drinking water in Asia Pacific has resulted in the emergence of unauthorized companies that source water from unregulated sources and sell it untreated. This has spurred the demand for microbiological water testing and propelled the growth of the market for microbial water testing equipment. Leading companies like Agilent Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) have been providing microbiological water testing solutions to various Asian countries, especially China.



North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Microbiological Testing of Water Market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed multiple outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cryptosporidiosis and giardiasis due to contamination by protozoa. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), developed countries like the US experience a significant number of severe waterborne diseases, resulting in numerous infections and deaths each year. Factors such as heavy rains or floods leading to microbial growth in water reservoirs, inadequate water treatment, and breakdowns in the treatment process contribute to these contaminations.



Key players in the market include 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Döhler Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Avantor Inc. (US), Hardy Diagnostics (US), LaMotte Company (US), Accepta Ltd (UK), and General Laboratory Products (US).



These companies are focused on expanding their production facilities, launching new products, conducting extensive research and development, expanding geographically, and making strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and increase their share in the supply chain.



