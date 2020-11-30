New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- The Microbiological testing of water involves biological, biochemical or chemical methods for detecting and identifying microorganisms present in it. The process of testing includes sampling, filtration, culturing and incubation to arrive at the final results. The processes also help in ascertaining the number of contaminants in a sample of water. These tests are chiefly being used for testing of drinking and industrial water, and are being utilized the most by the pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and food industry.



Rising incidence of water borne disease such as typhoid, dysentery, cholera is playing a major role in stimulating the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 11 to 20 million of individual across the globe suffer from typhoid every year and the number is expected to rise in future which in turn will boost the market growth. Nearly 1.7 billion of world population cannot access drinkable water. This demand and supply gap of the market is expected to be one of the key opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



Increasing health awareness and encouraging efforts by the government for ensuring water safety both for consumption and industrial purposes has given a boost to the market over the last few years. Moreover, the increasing contamination of water on account of rising urban waste and climatic changes is a serious cause of concern which has increased the water testing requirements over the years.



On the basis of region, North America held the largest share in the global microbiological testing of water market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.7%. Robust research infrastructure and presence of some major companies in the field of water testing is boosting the growth of the market in the region.



Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR 7.7% during the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives, advancement of industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and developments in food industry are vital drivers expected to fuel the market growth tremendously.



Some of the companies in the microbiological testing of water market include Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation,3M Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Döhler GmbH, Perkinelmer, Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation



Microbiological Testing of Water Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Microbiological Testing of Water Market on the basis of pathogen type, water type, type, industry, and region:



Pathogen Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Legionella



· Coliform



· Salmonella



· Vibrio



· Clostridium



· Others



Water Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Drinking and Bottled Water



· Industrial Water



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



· Test Kits and Reagents



· Instruments



Industry (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



· Pharma & Bio-Pharma



· Clinical



· Food



· Energy



· Chemical & Material



· Environmental



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



· North America



· Europe



· Asia Pacific



· Middle East and Africa



· Latin America



