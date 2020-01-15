Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market:



Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment are used for the diagnosis of infectious diseases by studying the pathogens such as the bacteria, viruses, fungi and so on. The diagnosis of microbes and the role of microbes in nutrient cycling, climate change, food spoilage, detection of chronic diseases is done with the help of these devices and equipment. These devices utilize the versatility of microbes and are used for making life-saving drugs, manufacturing biofuels, cleaning the air pollution and processing foods and beverages.



The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment includes incubators, anaerobic culture systems, blood culture systems, incubators, gram strainers, microscopes, mass spectrometers, pathogen-specific kits and diagnostic instruments. The root cause of the various dangerous disease like smallpox, cancer, ulcers, stomach infections are all diagnosed with the help of microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment. To make the research more effective and useful, the researchers in the laboratories use microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment for creating advanced and technologically innovative ways for the treatment of chronic diseases.



The global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices and Equipment market was valued for about US$4.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at almost US$4.52 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 0.7%. The increase in public funding and private investments is driving the growth of the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market. The increasing investments by the key market players are also expected to drive the future market of microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment.



Market Segmentation



On the basis of product type, the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been split into:



Microbiology analysers

Laboratory instruments

Depending on the end-user, the global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been categorized into:



Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals

Customer Lab service providers

Academic institutes

On the basis of the laboratory, the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been classified into:



Gram stainers

Bacterial colony counters

Petri dish fillers.

Automated Culture systems.

incubators

And on the basis of analyses, the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been split into-



Microscopes

Microbiology Diagnostics Instruments.

And by reagents, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market has been segmented as:



General Reagents

Pathogen-Specific Kits

The rising confidence of the global key companies is indicating an increase in stimulation of the growth of the global product market.



Regional Overview



Geographical segmentation of the global micro irrigation systems market has been done into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is a dominant market attributing to the presence of some prominent key players and the ongoing advancements in the microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market. North America is estimated to hold the most dominant share in the global market and is expected to continue to be the largest regional market in the coming years.



The increasing investment in digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and the non-invasive monitoring capacity, customized 3d printing devices are all expected to drive the global market in a positive direction.



Industry News



Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a US$6 million expansion in Alachua. This expansion is the part of US$270 million investment to improve the capabilities and capacity to support the customers. This site in Alachua will employ 250 people and is done after the acquisition of Brammer Bio by Thermo Fisher Scientific.



