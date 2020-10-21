Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-2030



The Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Research Report begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that give closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation.



The global microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $4.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.52 billion at a CAGR of 0.7% through 2022.



Top Key Players in the Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market: are Becton, Dickinnson and Company, Biomerieux , Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.



Increasing funding of public and private investments in the medical devices is driving the growth of microbiology diagnostic devices market. Increasing Investments indicates rising confidence of various private and public players on microbiology diagnostic devices thereby indicating a progressive increase and stimulating growth. For instance, the global medical device funding accounted for $4,804 million in 2014 and has raised to $6,133 million in 2017. The increasing investments on digital health technologies, artificial intelligence and non-invasive monitoring capability, delivery of gene therapy and regenerative medicines technologies, customized 3D printing of medical devices are expected to drive the microbiology diagnostic devices market.



In April 2017, the European parliament approved the 2012 proposal of European Commission for regulations on in-vitro diagnostic Medical Devices (IVD) and other medical devices. The two new regulations replace the three existing directives on medical devices in order to enhance patient safety. These changes by the EU legislation aids in the development of microbiology diagnostic devices, as they focus on providing transparency of information through EUDAMED (the new European database of medical devices), allowing manufacturers to monitor products, stronger clinical evidence, post-market surveillance, and enhance safety improvements.



In February 2019, Biomerieux, biotechnology company specialized in in vitro diagnostics, acquired Invisible Sentinel, a US-based company, for $75 million. This acquisition enables bioMrieuxs to expand its customer segments, innovative alternatives to deliver accurate results by rare pathogen testing and challenging food matrices. Invisible Sentinel provides microbial detection tools and devices for food and beverage molecular testing in order to improve safety, quality and productivity. These provide bioMrieuxs molecular food testing solution, 'GENE-UP', an opportunity to adapt Invisible Sentinel assays to process high volumes of samples.



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



