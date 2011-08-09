Global Microbiology Testing Market -Emerging Opportunities and Business Expansion Strategies for Suppliers: Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2011 -- Reportstack provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Microbiology Testing Market: US, Europe, Japan - Emerging Opportunities and Business Expansion Strategies for Suppliers to their offering.



This comprehensive seven-country report is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



The Global Microbiology Testing Market report provides market segmentation analysis of over 90 diseases and viruses in seven countries, assessment of emerging technologies, review of current instrumentation, as well as strategic profiles of leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products.



Rationale



The microbiology testing market is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.



Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.



Geographic Coverage



- France, Germany, Italy- Japan, Spain UK & USA



Market Segmentation Analysis



- Sales and market shares of major suppliers of

microbiology products, by country and individual test.



- Test and sales forecasts for over 90 microbiology

assays by country, individual test and market segment:



- Hospitals

- Blood Banks

- Commercial/Private Laboratories

- Physician Offices/Group Practices

- Public Health Laboratories



- Review of market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers by country.



Current and Emerging Products



- In-depth examination of over 90 major diseases,including etiology, current diagnostic tests,vaccines, drugs and market needs.



- Review of major analyzers used for microbiology testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.



Technology Review



- Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody,immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for microbiology testing.



- Extensive listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products worldwide by individual test.



Competitive Assessments



- Detailed strategic assessments of 32 major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.



Worldwide Market Overview



- Estimated universe of laboratories performing microbiology tests by country.



- Test volume and sales projections for major microbiology assays by country.



Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations



- Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation,reagents, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next ten years.



- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.



- Alternative market penetration strategies.



- Potential market entry barriers and risks.



Methodology



The Global Microbiology Testing Market report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products in the U.S., five major European countries and Japan.



In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as Venture Planning Group's proprietary data files was conducted.



The Global Microbiology Testing Market Report Contains 1,900 pages and 820 tables



View the table of contents for this report at: http://www.reportstack.com/product/23173/global-microbiology-testing-market-us-europe-japan-emerging-opportunities-and-business-expansion-strategies-for-suppliers.html