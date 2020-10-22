Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Microbiome Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global microbiome market is expected to decline from $0.34 billion in 2019 to $0.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -20%. The decline is mainly due to the focus on Covid-19 outbreak and its treatment across the globe, resulting in patients of other illnesses delaying their episodes of care. The market is then expected to recover and reach $0.58 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 14%.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Enterome Bioscience, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Osel Inc., Synlogic Inc., Second Genome.



Stringent government regulations are expected to limit the growth of the microbiome market. Regulations or restrictions by the government bodies to use human microbiome as a therapy or a diagnostic tool can be challenging for the pharmaceutical companies engaged in microbiome production. For example, in 2013, FDA released a guidance stating that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) procedures are not subject to FDA enforcement which became challenging for the newly emerged companies involved in microbiome development.

In January 2020, Psomagen-Macrogen Consortium acquired uBiome for a deal amount of $7.05 Million. The deal comprises of patent portfolio of 246 patents (60 registered US patents and 186 applications), nearly 300,000 sample data and laboratory equipment. Psomagen has become a key player in the microbiome sector with this acquisition.



A number of NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) programs and innovative approaches are being developed in the field of human microbiome. Sequencing of DNA present in a sample along with that of the bacteria which have been killed by the prophylactic treatment of the antibiotics is possible with the NGS technique. In 2019, Baseclear has increased its sequencing capacity by implementing Illumina NovaSeq 6000 platform which has an output of 3.0 Gb data per run. Technological advancements such as software programs allow easy analyzing of the metagenomic datasets related to the genes of the microbiota along with user-friendliness, ease of access and with ability to provide graphical representation for easy and quick understanding of the analyzed data. Specialized software programs available for analyzing the metagenomic data are FastQC, Fastx-Toolkit, PRINSEQ, and many others. Thus, technological advancements and innovative approaches aid in growth of the human microbiome market.



