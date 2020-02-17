Microbubble Contrast Media Market 2020-2026 Is Booming :: Leading Players Are  Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- In this competitive age, an absolute as well as ample knowledge about the competitive landscape, product range of the competitors, their strategies, and future prospects are very important for businesses. Microbubble Contrast Media market research report serves the same and hence explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. The report can be utilized to attain valuable market insights in a commercial way. Additionally, this Microbubble Contrast Media market report incorporates historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.



Global microbubble contrast media market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for image guided procedures and rising approval for contrast agents is the factor driving the market growth.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microbubble contrast media market are Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A.., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Trust Bio-sonics, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Siemens and others.



Market Definition: Global Microbubble Contrast Media Market:-



Contrast media or contrast agent is substance which is usually transparent to X-ray and is used in medical imaging to accelerate the contrast of fluids or structure. In cardiology and radiology, microbubbles are used as blood- pool agent for contrast ultrasound imaging. They are widely used in applications such as gene therapy, stem cell delivery, drug delivery, molecular imaging and others. Microbubbles can also be functioned with ligand molecules that are restrict to molecular markers of disease. The main function of the microbubble-based ultrasound contrast agents is to monitor the biomarker condition of vascular endothelium, imaging inflammation, visualizing tumor vasculature and others.



Segmentation: Global Microbubble Contrast Media Market:-



Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Therapeutic Area



Cardiovascular Diseases

Renal and Associated Diseases

Others



Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Application



Molecular Imaging

Gene Therapy

Drug Delivery

Stem Cells Delivery



Microbubble Contrast Media Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Microbubble Contrast Media Market Drivers:-



Rising demand for image guided and diagnostic procedures is the factor driving the market growth



Growing geriatric population is the another factor driving the market growth



Increasing prevalence of chronic disease will also propel the growth of this market



Growing R&D investment in the contrast agents is another factor contributing for this market growth



Microbubble Contrast Media Market Restraints:-



Increasing complexity associated with the conducting contrast enhanced ultrasound retard will restrain the market



Rising awareness about the side effects and allergic reaction of contrast agents will also restrict growth



Key Developments in the Microbubble Contrast Media Market:-



In June 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of Acuson Sequoia which is a new ultrasound imaging system. This new system also enhances the precision medicine by providing high-resolution imaging. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with solution so that they can get real- time imaging for different patient types by elimination the need for repeat scans and unclear diagnosis



In October 2014, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they have approved new ultrasound imaging system Lumason which is specially designed patients who face difficulty to get ultrasound image of the heart through ultrasound waves. This new imaging system is made of gas-filled microbubbles which have the ability to reflect the sound waves so that the image can be enhanced. This is very beneficial options for doctor as it will provide them alternative to perform contrast enhanced ultrasound



Competitive Analysis:-



Global microbubble contrast media market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microbubble contrast media market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Table of Content: Microbubble Contrast Media Market:-



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Microbubble Contrast Media Landscape

Part 04: Global Microbubble Contrast Media Sizing

Part 05: Global Microbubble Contrast Media Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



And More…..



