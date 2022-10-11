Microcarrier Market by 2026 - Global Trends, Share Analysis, Leading Players, Business Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2022 -- The microcarrier market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for cell-based vaccines;



The growth in population, climate change, and increasing contact between humans and animals have increased the threat of new virus outbreaks. Influenza and COVID-19, for example, have proven unpredictable and recurring events that pose a significant economic and social burden. As of March 10, 2021, 117.33 million cases of COVID-19 were confirmed globally, including 2.61 million deaths, by the WHO. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing risk of pandemics are expected to drive vaccine demand worldwide.



In the pharmaceutical industry, cell culture is increasingly becoming a prominent part of vaccine production. Earlier, vaccines were manufactured by growing and harvesting viruses in chicken eggs, a time-consuming process. In this regard, cell-based vaccine production has emerged as a far more efficient method due to its shortened lead-time and the capability to produce vaccines in larger quantities as per demand. In addition to these benefits, clinical trials have proved that cell-based vaccines are as effective, safe, and efficacious as egg-based vaccines.



By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarrier market in 2020.



Based on product, the microcarriers market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of high amounts of media for various applications.



By application, the biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarrier market in 2020.



Based on application, the microcarriers market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production application segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of the biopharmaceutical production segment can be attributed to increasing commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies.



By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarrier market in 2020.



Based on end users, the microcarriers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations, academic and research institutes, and cell banks Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines and growing regulatory approvals for cell-based vaccines.



In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to rising R&D into biologics and gene therapies, technological advancements, and investments in cell-based research.



Key Market Players;



Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany) and Danaher Corporation (US) are the prominent players operating in the microcarrier market.



