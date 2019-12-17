Microcentrifuge Tube Market Grows Exponentially as Expansion Activities Edges Up : Ratiolab, Biotix, Camlab

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- "Microcentrifuge Tube Market Report: Company Analysis, History, and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025" is the new report published by QYR Consulting. According to this report the global Microcentrifuge Tube Market was valued at US$ 82 Mn, in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 118 Mn, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, i.e. between 2019 and 2025. Microcentrifuge Tube is manufactured from an ultra-clear polypropylene or polyethylene resin, which enables easy viewing of contents.



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Segmental Analysis

Application of Microcentrifuge Tube in Industrial and Medical Sector Boost Segment Growth

Based on application, the global market for Microcentrifuge Tube is categorized into biological labs, life science labs, and Others. Microcentrifuge Tube has a high demand across verticals such as forensic, industrial, hospitals, and research labs. Based on the product, the market is segmented into 0.5 – 0.65ml, 1.5 to 1.7ml, and 2ml. Besides clear viewing of samples, the tubes enable easy labeling of sample numbers. The tubes also provide secure and leak-proof seals improving precision and accuracy and offer high reliability.



Regional Coverage

Increasing Usage of the Tubes in Medical and Healthcare Sector to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America holds a significant share of the market and the region is expected to witness growth over the next few years. Huge demand for Microcentrifuge tubes due to its usage in healthcare and scientific arenas is projected to expand the market in the region. Growing medical needs has resulted in the market experiencing a huge demand for the product. Other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are also expected to open new growth opportunities for the market.



Key Players

Companies Keen on Incorporating Growth Strategies to Fuel Market Growth



Some of the major key players operating in the market are Corning, Thermo Fisher, VWR, Bio, Eppendorf, Ratiolab, Biotix, Sarstedt, Camlab, Biosigma, Biopointe Scientific, Scientific Specialities, USA Scientific, Starlab, Labcon North America, Accumax, Watson Bio Lab, ExCell Bio, CITOTEST, Runla, and NEST among other. Common growth strategies of the companies operating in the market include product development and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations.



Market Dynamic



Unique Characteristics of Microcentrifuge Tube to Foster Market Growth



Microcentrifuge Tube offers various advantages such as these tubes are ideal for centrifugation tasks, storage, and sample preparation. These advantages associated with the product are boosting the growth of the market. Capacity to sustain high stress under denaturation and thermal operations, easy to open usage of the tube, guaranteed sterile, pyrogen-free, ATP-free, RNases and DNases-free environment are some of the factors that are contributing the growth of the market. The tubes offer evaporation protection and perfect seal for centrifugation, which is positively influencing the demand to propel market growth.



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