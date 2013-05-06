Microcontrollers Market and MCU Industry Share by Product (8-Bit, 16-Bit, 32-Bit) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The rapidly growing automotive industry is expected to drive the microcontrollers market over the next five years. Hybrid electric vehicles are gaining popularity due to the plethora of environmental benefits they offer. This is estimated to result in increasing demand for microcontrollers, which can be primarily attributed to the large number of MCUs required for emission control and fuel efficiency in these vehicles. Additionally, price cuts in the industry due to high degree of competition are also expected to further market growth. However, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions and the moderately fragmented nature of the industry are expected to impede the market over the forecast period.



Besides automotive, the industrial segment is also a significant contributor to the overall market. Decreasing product life-cycles has resulted in growing need for agility and flexibility in the industrial ecosystem. Microcontrollers enable industrial automation by supporting extensive feedback control mechanisms, and advanced sensors among others. 32-bit microcontrollers are increasingly becoming popular as a direct consequence of reducing unit prices. These products are capable of performing complex control operations and are embedded in products that require higher processing capabilities.



The large number of participants in the market is expected to affect the competitive landscape. With increasing competition driving price cuts, industry players are forced to provide cost-efficient low-power device in order to sustain their buyer base. In addition, weak economic conditions are also expected to decelerate market growth.



This report forecasts the global microcontrollers market on the basis of the product type and target application. The market has also been segmented on the basis of geography, which includes North America, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World).



Key players in the industry include Renesas Electronics Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Fujitsu, Atmel Corporation, Microchip Technology, and Texas Instruments among others.



The report segments the global microcontrollers market as:



Microcontrollers Market, by Product Type:



8-bit

16-bit

32-bit



Microcontroller Market, by Application:



Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Computer

Communications



Microcontroller Market, by Geography:



North America

EMEA

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



