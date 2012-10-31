Microcontrollers Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- This research report analyzes the Microcontrollers market from market perspective, describing the overall market size, industry growth rate, and market trends. It gives an analysis of the recent developments in Microcontrollers market and includes detailed profiles of top industry players along with Porter’s five force analysis. The report also analyzes all the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along.



Major regions covered under this research study are North America; Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA; Latin America and the Asia-Pacific.



Reasons to Buy this Report



- This research report will provide a forward perspective on market issues affecting market growth rate

- It will help in understanding the competitive environment and make accurate and informed business decisions to withstand competition

- The report will provide pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics to keep one ahead of competitors

- It will provide an in-depth analysis of key product segments and robust product segments

- The research report provides a seven-year forecast on business projections and segmental behavior



Some of the factors driving the microcontrollers market are low cost and energy efficiency. Microcontrollers are widely used in Smart Grid Projects and various industries such as, automotives, medical equipments, smart cards, touch sensors and others due to their quality of saving energy and power. Microcontrollers constitute the maximum share as an individual device in the semiconductors market and more than 22% of the overall revenue in micro integrated circuit (IC) market. It is expected that microcontrollers market will grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the period of 2012-18.



This research report analyzes the Microcontrollers market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



