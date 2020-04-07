Microcrystalline Cellulose Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 – FMC, JRS, Mingtai, Asahi Kasei

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is a partially depolymerized specialty cellulose prepared by treating ?-cellulose. MCC is widely used in pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetic and other industrial applications, owing to its broad spectrum of properties. MCC is used a suspension stabilizer and an excipient, owing to its chemical inertness and non-toxic nature.



Supported by the rapidly growing middle class population and increasing disposable income, consumer product markets such as food & beverage and personal care are expected to witness significant growth. Going forward, increasing per capita income and changing demographic trends such as shift towards outdoor eating habits and increasing consumer preference for fiber rich diets are some of the key factors fueling the demand for microcrystalline cellulose in the global market. Furthermore, in developing countries, rising awareness regarding the use of personal care & home care products and increasing purchasing power are attracting individuals towards the use of products that were earlier unaffordable.



The global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



Segment by Key players:

- FMC

- JRS

- Mingtai

- Asahi Kasei

- Accent Microcell

- Ashland



Segment by Type:

- Wood Based

- Non-Wood Based



Segment by Application:

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Cosmetics & Personal Care

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



