Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Growth Forecast by 2024 - Top Key Players - Asahi Kasei Corporation, Blanver Farmoquímica Ltda, FMC Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market outlook is driven by predominant product usage across some of the major industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, etc. Improving standard of living owing to persistent socio-economic development across the globe will profoundly influence the microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market growth.



Improving consumer lifestyles mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, owing to rising socio-economic factors is projected to make profound influence in the microcrystalline cellulose market by 2024. For instance, India personal care industry accounts for 22% of the total fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Additionally, FDI in the sector was valued over USD 690 million in 2014. The aforementioned trends are anticipated to make notable influence in the MCC market by 2024.



Product is extensively used as an abrasive, an absorbent, adhesive, binder, anti-caking ingredient, emulsion stabilizer, film former, slip modifier, viscosity improving agent, opacifying agent, etc. Product imparts valuable features to a variety of skin, hair, nail and other cosmetic products. As an opacifying agent, the product reduces the clear or transparent appearance of cosmetic products, mostly for hiding blemishes. Furthermore, as an anti-caking agent product is utilized to prevent powdered or granular substance from forming lumps. The above-mentioned trends are projected to drive the MCC market up till 2024.



Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/688



Product can be attained through variety of sources including rice husk, bagasse, bamboo, corn cob, etc. having varied level of cellulose content. Additionally, the level of moisture content in each of these products is likely to affect the overall production yield which is probable to incumber the MCC market by 2024.



MCC market for paints & coatings industry constituted more than USD 80 million in 2016. Non-colloidal product form is widely used in waterborne coating systems to stabilize the formulation. It is an excellent stabilizer and dispersing aid due to its superior suspending functionality and emulsion stabilizing ability. Furthermore, product is also applicable in paper industry as a texturizer for the surface treatment of paper or paper board. It can also be used as a raw material for the production of paper or paperboard. The abovementioned trends are projected to make significant gains to microcrystalline cellulose market in the coming years.



Key Point of TOC:



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



7.1 Juku Orchem Private Limited

7.1.1 Business overview

7.1.2 Financial data

7.1.3 Product landscape

7.1.4 SWOT analysis



7.2 Sigachi industrial private limited

7.2.1 Business overview

7.2.2 Financial data

7.2.3 Product landscape

7.2.4 SWOT analysis



7.3 Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

7.3.1 Business overview

7.3.2 Financial data

7.3.3 Product landscape

7.3.4 Strategic outlook

7.3.5 SWOT analysis



7.4 Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Business overview

7.4.2 Financial data

7.4.3 Product landscape

7.4.4 SWOT analysis



7.5 Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1 Business overview

Continue..



Browse Report Summary @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/microcystalline-cellulose-mcc-market



Microcrystalline cellulose market share for Europe accounted for 25% of the total industry share in 2016. It is chiefly due to well-established cosmetics sector in France, Italy, UK and Germany, which extensively utilize product in the production of variety of skin, hair, nail cosmetic products. According to Cosmetics Europe: The Personal Care Association, a significant contribution of USD 1.56 billion was made in the R&D of cosmetics industry, which is probable to drive the global MCC market by 2024.



The food & beverage sector in the MCC market is likely to attain a CAGR of 5.5% through 2024. The growth is credited to extensive product adoption as a stabilizing agent for preparing different types of hot and cold food items. Additionally, it also finds application as an anti-caking agent in bakery products to improve water retention and reduce food calories. Rising health awareness coupled with growing shift toward chemical free foods will drive product demand across food industry, subsequently impacting on MCC market size by 2024.



In addition, wide-ranging product use in the pharmaceutical sector in the region. For example, it is used physiologically inert, odorless, and tasteless, hence making it suitable as a binding agent in the tablet formulations. Moreover, it is a key diluent for drug formulations and an essential component for almost every kind of oral dosage including tablets, capsules, sachets, and pellets.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/688



The foremost MCC market share constituents are Mingtai Chemical, FMC Corporation, DFE Pharma and Asahi Kasei. Most of the companies are making considerable investment for innovation and development. For example, FMC Corporation launched its Asia innovation center in the Zhangjiang hi-tech park in the Pudong area of Shanghai, China in July 2014. It will serve as a company's hub for R&D, technical innovation and operational support in the region.



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:



Contact Person: Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.a

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1 888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com