Microdermabrasion Method Using Diamond Chips to Polish Skin at Philadelphia Plastic Surgery Center

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Radiant skin is the promised end result for microdermabrasion Philadelphia patients who use the new DiamondTome skin resurfacing treatment just introduced at Jefferson Facial Plastics.



DiamondTome is being touted as the latest non-invasive pain free skin resurfacing treatment to help reduce acne scarring, age spots, hyperpigmentation and other skin issues.



“DiamondTome skin resurfacing gently exfoliates the topmost layer of skin leaving it supple and radiant, improving wrinkles, skin texture and color. The DiamondTome wand uses the polishing action of natural diamond chips to buff away dead skin cells while simultaneously vacuuming them away,” according to the Jefferson Facial Plastics website.



The new technique treats a variety of skin conditions including age spots on the hands, face and chest, minor to moderate fine lines on the forehead and around eyes, and scar revision. In addition, it is said to aid with blackhead extraction, cosmetic surgery and laser treatment blending, and microdermabrasion.



The non-invasive, pain-free skin resurfacing Philadelphia treatment stimulates the elastic tissue beneath the skin’s surface to promote the manufacture of healthy, new skin cells. One of the advantages of this new treatment is that it does not require recovery down time. Jefferson Facial Plastics explains that “DiamondTome is more gentle and effective than prior generations of exfoliating systems, even at higher settings; the DiamondTome is an ideal alternative to chemical peels and uses no loose abrasives to contaminate your skin or the environment.” While DiamondTome is safe for all skin types the length of treatment and number of treatments recommended varies according to each patient.



This latest innovation in skin care and anti-aging is just one of the many techniques available at Jefferson Facial Plastics center in Philadelphia. The center has a full menu of cosmetic surgery, medical spa treatments and reconstructive procedures.



About Jefferson Facial Plastics

The double-board certified surgeons at Jefferson Facial Plastics use their world-class training, years of experience and the latest surgical and non-surgical procedures to offer patients a wide range of options to achieve their cosmetic goals. With an exclusive focus on the facial plastic surgery and neck, their mission is to give patients an extraordinary experience and superior results. Through their customized approach and attention to detail, they provide guidance, security and support to patients in choosing the best surgical and non-surgical options. For more information, visit: http://www.jeffersonfacialplastics.com/