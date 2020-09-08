Microdisplay Market to Witness Massive Growth Due to Rapid Adoption of NTE Devices

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- As per recent market research report by P&S Intelligence, the global microdisplay market is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, from $1.0 Billion in 2019, at a 13.4% CAGR during 2020–2030. The increasing number of near-to-eye (NTE) applications and the surging incorporation of heads-up display (HUD) integrated advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs) are the major factors propelling the growth of the global microdisplay market.



The rising concerns regarding the safety of vehicles and passengers have led to the implementation of stringent laws that mandate the installation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles. With time, ADAS are being integrated with heads-up displays (HUD), which help in the reduction of driver distractions, by displaying vital information, such as warning signals, vehicle speed, and navigational directions, without the driver having to take off their gaze from the road.



Request to get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microdisplay-market-outlook/report-sample



Depending on product type, the microdisplay market is classified into HUD, NTE device, projector, and others. Out of these, the projector category will account for the highest revenue share in the market in the coming years, mainly because of the increasing utilization of data projectors in the business and education sectors. Additionally, the soaring usage of 3D projection and digital screens in various emerging applications will boost the growth of the industry in the future years.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is currently generating the highest revenue in the microdisplay market. Moreover, the market will be very lucrative in the APAC region in the forthcoming years. This is attributed to the existence of a large number of microdisplay manufacturing companies in the region and the subsequent fall in the costs of these systems. Due to these factors, the usage of microdisplay screens is increasing rapidly in APAC.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Microdisplay Market Research Report: By Technology (LCD, LCOS, OLED, DLP), Product Type (Near-To-Eye Device, Heads-Up Display, Projector), Brightness (<500 Nits, 500–1,000 Nits, >1,000 Nits), End User (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Military & Defense, Sports & Entertainment, Retail & Hospitality, Medical) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/microdisplay-market-outlook



The leading players operating in the market are increasingly getting into partnerships with each other for increasing their operations and market presence. For example, Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics Semiconductor Display Technology Co. Ltd., a company based in China, and Universal Display Corporation (UDC), a company based in New Jersey, United States entered into a partnership with each other and signed a new OLED technology license agreement and the required materials purchase agreement in May 2020. According to the terms of the agreement, UDC will supply phosphorescent OLED materials to Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics via UDC Ireland Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UDC. These materials will be used in the display systems manufactured by Wuhan China Star Optoelectronics.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Technology

* Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

* Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

* Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

* Digital Light Processing (DLP))



Based on Product Type

* Near-To-Eye (NTE) Device

* Heads-Up Display (HUD)

* Projector



Based on Brightness

* <500 Nits

* 500–1,000 Nits

* >1,000 Nits



Based on End User

* Consumer Electronics

* Industrial

* Automotive

* Military & Defense

* Sports & Entertainment

* Retail & Hospitality

* Medical



Browse More Reports By P&S Intelligence



Transparent Display Market

The global transparent display market was valued at $524.7 million in 2018, which is projected to reach $4,933.6 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 46.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Among all the technologies, the OLED category is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the presence of self-illuminating pixels in this display technology, which do not require backlit panels to show the contents.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/transparent-display-market



Interactive Display Market

The global interactive display market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $16.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2019–2024). Among products, flat-panel category is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the major trends observed in the interactive display market is the increasing use of flexible LED technology owing to the advantages offered by this technology over interactive LCDs.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/interactive-display-market



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.