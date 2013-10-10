Microdisplays Market Is Expected to Grow $995.00 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Global Microdisplays Market - By Technology, Products & Applications (Forecast to 2016)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total microdisplays market is expected to reach $995.00 million by 2016 at a CAGR of 31.82% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse 31 tables and in-depth TOC on Global Microdisplays Market - By Technology, Products & Applications (Forecast to 2016).



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/micro-displays-market-430.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The microdisplays market has gained force in the last couple of years. With the number of innovations taking place in the technology of microdisplays, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the next five years at a considerable compounded annual growth. The demand for products that uses microdisplays is on the rise.



A lot of other applications such as the automotive and digital holograms are expected to get commercialized in the next two to three years. The companies are now shifting towards using the OLED technology and a lot of research and development is taking place in this particular market. The companies are realizing the need of these tiny displays and working towards reducing the cost of manufacturing them.



North America and Europe will continue to grow at a CAGR of 21.78% and 20.87% respectively in the next five years. Both the regions have potential to grow in consumer applications. Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to have tremendous growth in the microdisplays market and are expected to lead the market in the next five years.



Browse Related Reports:

Smart Homes Market - by Products (Security, Access, Lighting, Entertainment, Energy Management Systems, HVAC, and Ballast & Battery Pack), Services (Installation & Repair, Renovation & Customization) and Geography - Analysis & Global Forecast (2013 - 2020)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-homes-and-assisted-living-advanced-technologie-and-global-market-121.html



Industrial Controls & Factory Automation Market : Global Forecast & Analysis Till 2016

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/factory-industrial-automation-sme-smb-market-541.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.mnmblog.org

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets