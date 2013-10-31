Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Microelectronics Technology Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Microelectronics Technology Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Microelectronics Technology Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Microelectronics Technology Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Microelectronics Technology Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) is a provider of wireless communication products. The company designs and manufactures microwave and satellite communication products. It also develops, manufactures and distributes wireless communication products such as satellite communication equipment, terrestrial microwave radio for cellular backhaul, last mile wireless broadband access terminals, radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions, and mobile transceiver base station modules. Additionally, it offers customer-on demand designing and manufacturing services of wide range of wireless products. It owns and operates manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China and Hsinchu, Taiwan, and a research and development center in the US. MTI is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.



Companies Mentioned



Microelectronics Technology Inc.



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