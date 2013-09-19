Microfax Develops Custom Web eProcurement Software

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Microfax, a professional software development company, now provides custom-developed eProcurement software on the web for client businesses. Its purchase order software and requisition programs are available in packaged versions and custom-built applications. Each application can be run as an on-premise solution or as a Software-as-a-Service model.



Working with large and medium sized companies, the firm provides purchasing software that can be used throughout the entire purchase-to-pay cycle. Custom software products allow the enterprise to get the most functionality from a developer aware of how to work within each client’s specifications.



Its eprocurement systems include web based electronic requisition, request for quotation, accounts integration, vendor catalogs, supplier portals, and more. Enterprises can also take advantage of budget control and asset management modules. The software supports file attachments and users can track audits, supplier data, budgets, cost codes, and entire projects.



In addition, clients get a range of asset management, inventory control, and many more features to benefit their economic well-being. They can also get the most valuable electronic requisitions system in the cloud to connect with their customers. Purchase requests can be authorized and signed off with the Order Approval function. Clients get more than simple inventory control software; they get a complete eprocurement solution they can rely on.



To get started, clients can contact Microfax by requesting a demo of its software platform. Aside from eBuyerAssist software, the company offers a full training program, consulting services, escrow agreements, and implementation help for client businesses no matter what their size. Clients can therefore get the most out of its purchase order software.



Its staff is trained to listen and understand the needs of purchasing professionals. Guidance is based on a full set of knowledge on the private and public sector so a variety of companies can be assisted on unique projects.



To learn more about Mikrofax, its software, and professional services, go to www.microfax.com



About Microfax

Microfax employs software professionals who know how to develop solutions at the enterprise level. Founded in 1988, it was built on a background in purchasing systems and now provides packaged and custom-built applications based on the eBuyerAssist procurement software. The company has served a long list of companies and institutions in the private and public sector.