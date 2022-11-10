Microfiltration Membranes Industry Worth $1.8 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- According to a research report "Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type (Fluorinated Polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic), Filtration Mode, Applications (Water Treatment, Food & beverage, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Chemical) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global microfiltration membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The overall increase in demand for microfiltration membranes in water treatment and rising water scarcity is driving the global microfiltration membranes market. The increasing environmental concern and government regulations for wastewater treatment is also driving the demand of microfiltration membranes. The demand for microfiltration membranes in food & beverage, and biopharmaceuticals end-use industries are also expected to grow at a high growth rate in the forecast period.



Based on type, fluorinated polymers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the overall microfiltration membranes market

Fluorinated polymers segment is the largest in the market. This segment includes materials such as polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). PVDF is the most commonly used material to construct microfiltration membranes. PVDF offers excellent chemical resistance, high hydrophobicity, mechanical strength, and good processability. PVDF membranes exhibit the highest chemical and chlorine durability among commercialized membranes.



Based on filtration mode, cross flow filtration mode segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall microfiltration membranes market

Cross flow filtration mode segment is the largest in the market. Cross flow filtration is a configuration in which the feed to be filtered is continuously recirculated tangentially to a filtration membrane surface. Thus, membranes with cross flow filtration mode reduce the chances of fouling on the membrane performance, which increases the performance of membranes.



Based on application, water treatment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of microfiltration membranes

Water treatment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing application of microfiltration membranes. Microfiltration membranes are widely used in water & wastewater treatment applications owing to their superior properties, such as high durability and strength, water permeability, and heat and chemical resistance. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality have led to increased consumption of microfiltration membranes in the water treatment applications.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be largest market for microfiltration membranes between 2022 and 2027. Rising population, urbanization, and rapid industrial and infrastructural development are increasing the demand for wastewater treatment plants and microfiltration membranes. Additionally, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to increase the demand of microfiltration membranes in the Asia Pacific region.



The key players in the microfiltration membranes market include SUEZ (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).