Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Microfinance Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Microfinance market in India to grow at a CAGR of 23.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the enormous potential of the untapped market. The Microfinance market in India has also been witnessing increasing commercialization of loan portfolio. However, over-indebtedness to microfinance vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Microfinance Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Northern, North-eastern, Western, Central, Eastern, and Southern parts of India; it also covers the Microfinance market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include SKS Microfinance, Bandhan Financial Services Pvt.Ltd., Spandana Microfinance, and Utkarsh Microfinance.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are BWDA Finance Ltd., Cashpor Micro Credit, Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd., Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd., Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., SKS Microfinance Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., and Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



SKS Microfinance, Bandhan Financial Services Pvt.Ltd., Spandana Microfinance, Utkarsh Microfinance, BWDA Finance Ltd., Cashpor Micro Credit, Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd., Grameen Financial Services Pvt Ltd., Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., SKS Microfinance Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., and Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd.



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