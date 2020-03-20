Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast to 2026– Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size | Fortune Business Insights
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The global "microfluidic devices market" is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. However, the global microfluidic devices market size was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018. The report further states that renowned market players are focusing on low-cost materials for manufacturing microfluidic sensors and chips. It would contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.
The report covers:
Global Microfluidic Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Microfluidic Devices Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
uFluidix
Perkin Elmer
Fluidigm
Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)
Micronit
BioFluidix GmbH?
Fluigent
ALine, Inc.
Philips
Other prominent players
Rising Usage of Microfluidic Devices to Boost Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment
In terms of end-user, the global microfluidic devices market is grouped into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, diagnostic centers, and healthcare facilities and others. Out of these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is projected to lead the global market by acquiring the highest revenue in terms of share. It would occur due to the increasing manufacturing and usage of sensors, chips, and other microfluidic devices to offer novel and robust devices to the consumers. However, diagnostic centers and research institutes will also grow rapidly during the forecast period by utilizing microfluidic devices for various applications.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
New Product Launch
Technological Development in the Microfluidic Devices Market
Overview of the Regulatory Scenario for Microfluidic Devices
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
Global Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Chips
Sensors
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
Glass
Silicon
Polymer
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications
Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research
Diagnosis & Treatment
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Healthcare Facilities and Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Chips
Sensors
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
Glass
Silicon
Polymer
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications
Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research
Diagnosis & Treatment
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Healthcare Facilities and Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Microfluidic Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type
Chips
Sensors
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
Glass
Silicon
Polymer
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Applications
Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research
Diagnosis & Treatment
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Centers
Healthcare Facilities and Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Continued...
