Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The global "microfluidic devices market" is expected to gain impetus from increasing technological advancements in the biotechnology domain. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Microfluidic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Chips, Sensors, and Others), By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS and Others), By Applications (Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research, Diagnosis & Treatment, and Others), By End-user (Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Facilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market is projected to reach USD 22.65 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. However, the global microfluidic devices market size was valued at USD 5.14 Billion in 2018. The report further states that renowned market players are focusing on low-cost materials for manufacturing microfluidic sensors and chips. It would contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.



The report covers:



Global Microfluidic Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Microfluidic Devices Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



uFluidix

Perkin Elmer

Fluidigm

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

Micronit

BioFluidix GmbH?

Fluigent

ALine, Inc.

Philips

Other prominent players

Rising Usage of Microfluidic Devices to Boost Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment



In terms of end-user, the global microfluidic devices market is grouped into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, diagnostic centers, and healthcare facilities and others. Out of these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is projected to lead the global market by acquiring the highest revenue in terms of share. It would occur due to the increasing manufacturing and usage of sensors, chips, and other microfluidic devices to offer novel and robust devices to the consumers. However, diagnostic centers and research institutes will also grow rapidly during the forecast period by utilizing microfluidic devices for various applications.



