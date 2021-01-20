Microfluidics Market Applications, Types, Demand and Technology 2027 : Top Market Participants- Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Microfluidic devices are a technology that enables multiple medical tests to be implemented on a single chip. In the fields of diagnostics, drug production, and biological science, it has become an important technology for incorporating, industrialising, miniaturising, and parallelizing different tests. Diagnostics companies, such as Abbott, Alere, BD Diagnostics, Cepheid, and Abaxis have recognised the promise of rapid molecular diagnostic testing and in recent years have introduced several popular microfluidic-based care products. It is expected that the production and acceptance of these clinical tests will boost the market for microfluidics.



This report studies the global Microfluidics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Microfluidics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Microfluidics Market Drivers

The global market size for microfluidics was estimated at USD 13.10 billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 29.43 billion at a CAGR of 10.6 percent by 2027. The competition for point-of-care devices (POCs) is expected to significantly accelerate the growth of the industry. The use of Microfluidics has allowed traditional laboratory procedures to be transferred to the lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics offers a strong return on investment and helps to reduce cost control errors. Microfluidics are commonly used in the manufacture of a wide range of consumer goods.



Microfluidics Market: Regional Outlook

The rising demand for early and rapid identification of diseases is a key factor in the global business of the APAC region. Over the projected years, growing disposable income and innovation in microfluidic technology could also boost market demand in the area.



It is expected that the Europe microfluidics market will register considerable growth. The growth of the region's laboratory-on-a-chip computer industry will be powered by countries, including Germany, France, and Italy.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Microfluidics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Microfluidics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Microfluidics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Microfluidics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Continued…



The global Microfluidics market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Microfluidics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microfluidics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High incidence rate of lifestyle diseases

4.2.2.2. Miniaturization, integration, and automation of precious complex chemical, biological, and physical assays

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of proper healthcare research infrastructure in emerging markets

4.2.3.2. Lack of proper regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. Improper implementation of clinical practice guidelines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Microfluidics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Medical

5.1.2. Non-Medical

Continued…



