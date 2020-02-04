Microfluidics Market Booming by Size, Revenue and Trend 2023: Top Players Like Are Illumina, Fluidigm, Perkinelmer, Danaher, Elveflow

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The Top key vendors in Microfluidics Market include are Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Perkinelmer, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm, Dolomite Microfluidics, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Microfluidic Chipshop, Elveflow, Cellix, Micronit Microtechnologies.



Apart from this, the valuable document weighs upon the performance of the industry on the basis of a product service, end-use, geography and end customer.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Microfluidics industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Microfluidics industry.



A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Microfluidics business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.



In vitro diagnostics application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Microfluidics market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics (IVD) segment pharmaceutical and life science research, drug delivery, laboratory testing, and high throughput screening. The IVD segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising incidences of target diseases and conditions and demand for POC testing. In addition, the advantages of microfluidic devices over traditional counterparts, such as portability, reduced size of the device, increased frequency of testing, and accurate & quick analysis, have driven their adoption in this application segment.



Microfluidic sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of type, the microfluidic components market is segmented into microfluidic chips, microfluidic pumps, microfluidics sensors, microneedles, and other components (microfluidic valves, connectors, tubes, temperature controllers, OEM components, and high-pressure fluid processors, among other components). In 2017, the microfluidic sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the utilization of microfluidic sensors in several types of diagnostic and research products.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the global Microfluidics market in 2017. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries in the region.



A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities:

The researchers find out why sales of Microfluidics are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Microfluidics industry.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Region wise performance of the Microfluidics industry



This report studies the global Microfluidics Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Microfluidics Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



