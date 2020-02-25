Microfluidics Market Business Opportunities 2019-2030 Players Are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Microfluidics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2030." According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 10.2 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.Moreover, various universities are supporting the microfluidics technology and expanding its applications. University like University of Waterloo (Canada), Stanford University, University of Colorado (US), and Norwegian University of Science and Technology provide education on the topic of microfluidics.



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/15



Major Players in the Microfluidics Market



The prominent players in the global microfluidics market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries and increasing burden of infectious diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the microfluidics market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with growing awareness among the population in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Objectives of the study:



To analyze the prominent players in the Microfluidics Market with respect to their growth and their contribution in the overall market share

To focus on the key components of the Microfluidics Market individually, to study the region where most sales takes place, value of the entire Microfluidics market size and development plans regarding the products in the future

To strategically identify the top grossing vendors in the Microfluidics Market and map out the growth strategies employed by them

To analyze the Microfluidics Market in regards of sales, value and growth till the year 2025

To map out several opportunities in Microfluidics Market for the stakeholders by recognizing the highest growing market opportunities and presenting it to them

To keep an eye out on any recent ongoing developments related to the Microfluidic Market

To focus on the key components of the Microfluidic Market individually, to study the region where most sales takes place, value of the entire Microfluidics market size and development plans regarding the products in the future



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/15



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study

Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

Base Year – 2018

Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used for the Study

Report Beneficiary List



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottoms Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations of the Study

Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Buy this report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/15



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us



2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com