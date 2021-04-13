Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.



The latest market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market.



To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/35



Key Highlights From The Report



The medical technology led the revenue-based market. Microfluidics offers POC diagnostics with three key benefits: quicker processing times, smaller sample sizes, and reduced test costs. Such advantages are being utilized slowly to establish POC instruments for the treatment and prevention of different illnesses, from cancer to infectious diseases.

The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.



Microfluidics Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Microfluidics Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical

Non-Medical



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organs-on-chips

Continuous flow microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Others



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/35



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Microfluidics market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Microfluidics market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Microfluidics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Microfluidics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High incidence rate of lifestyle diseases

4.2.2.2. Miniaturization, integration, and automation of precious complex chemical, biological, and physical assays

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of proper healthcare research infrastructure in emerging markets

4.2.3.2. Lack of proper regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. Improper implementation of clinical practice guidelines

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Microfluidics Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Medical

5.1.2. Non-Medical



Chapter 6. Microfluidics Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Silicon

6.1.2. Glass

6.1.3. Polymer

6.1.4. PDMS

6.1.5. Others



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microfluidics-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-microfluidics-market