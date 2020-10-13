Microfluidics Market Growth Opportunities, Value, Future Prospects and Trends 2030 : COVID-19 Impacts

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Microfluidics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019–2030." According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 10.2 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a 19.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.Moreover, various universities are supporting the microfluidics technology and expanding its applications. University like University of Waterloo (Canada), Stanford University, University of Colorado (US), and Norwegian University of Science and Technology provide education on the topic of microfluidics.



Major Players in the Microfluidics Market:



The prominent players in the global microfluidics market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



Increasing Incidences of Infectious Diseases



According to World Health Organization (WHO) Infectious diseases are one of the major causes of death across the world. It is estimated that the prevalence of infectious disease in Russia is one of the highest in world, followed by Brazil and US. According to Center for Disease Control (CDC), the total number of individuals suffering from hepatitis A in 2011 was approximately 2,700. Similarly, the number of individuals suffering from chronic hepatitis B was estimated to be between 2.5 to 3.9 million. Growing incidences of such infectious diseases has presented a lucrative growth prospect for the microfluidics market, as this technique is widely used for detection of such conditions.



The following study conducted categorizes the Microfluidics Market into the following segments and sub-segments:



Microfluidics Market Size and Forecast by Type:



Chips

Sensors

Micro-pumps

Micro-needles

Others



Microfluidics Market Size and Forecast by Material:



Glass

Polymer

Silicon



Microfluidics Market Size and Forecast by Application:



In-vitro diagnostics

Laboratory testing

Pharmaceuticals

Life sciences



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries and increasing burden of infectious diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the microfluidics market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with growing awareness among the population in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



