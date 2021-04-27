Microfluidics Market Next Big Thing : Biggest Opportunity of 2021 - Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.Moreover, various universities are supporting the microfluidics technology and expanding its applications. University like University of Waterloo (Canada), Stanford University, University of Colorado (US), and Norwegian University of Science and Technology provide education on the topic of microfluidics.



Major Players in the Microfluidics Market

The prominent players in the global microfluidics market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Microfluidics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for microfluidics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the microfluidics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.



Market Segmentation:



BY TYPE

Introduction & Definition

Chips

Sensors

Micro-Pumps

Micro-needles

Others



BY MATERIAL

Introduction

Glass

Silicon

Polymer

Other Materials



BY APPLICATION

Introduction

Pharmaceutical & Life Science

In-vitro Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Laboratory Testing

Other Applications



Increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments will be anticipated to intensify the progress of the microfluidics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the contrary, low-volume sample analysis, high-throughput screening methodologies and increased demand for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) will additionally heighten numerous opportunities that will commence to the germination of the microfluidics market in the above-mentioned forecast period. Lack of market visibility of microfluidics products along with high prices of integrated systems and microfluidics sensors act as restraint for the growth of microfluidics market.



