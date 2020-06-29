Microfluidics Market Strategies to Thrive in Post Pandemic World by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- According to the report, the global microfluidics market is estimated to be around US$ 10.2 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a 19.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



The continual increase in the number of infectious diseases worldwide has presented a bright prospect for the growth of global microfluidics market. Other factors such increasing healthcare funding coupled with adoption of new technologies are anticipated to contribute substantially to the growth of the global microfluidics market between 2019 and 2030.



The industrial research report on 'Microfluidics Market' offers in depth analysis on the crucial factors like market share, size, growth factors, drivers, and challenges.



Major Key Players of the Microfluidics Market are:

Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, among others.



Microfluidics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Microfluidics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.



Segmentation:



Major Types of Microfluidics covered are:

Chips,

Sensors,

Micro-Pumps,

Micro-Needle



Major Applications of Microfluidics covered are:

In-Vitro Diagnostics,

Drug Delivery,

Laboratory Testing,

Pharmaceutical & Life Science



The report addresses the following questions related to the Microfluidics Market:



Which key player in the Global Microfluidics Market is leading in terms of innovation and other growth strategies?

What will be the growth rate, market size of the Microfluidics market over the forecast period 2020-2030?

Which end-user is expected to drive the demand for the targeted product and significantly impact the growth of the Microfluidics Market?

What are the major growth opportunities for market players in Microfluidics Market in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America?

What are the various distribution channels adopted by the industry players in the Microfluidics Market for popularity among large population?

How are emerging industry players establishing their presence in the current market landscape and which are the key growth strategies used by them?

What are the major obstacles and restraints expected to hamper the development of the Microfluidics Market?

What are the major technological improvements in the Microfluidics Market that will change the industry dynamics?



Table of Content



INTRODUCTION

Industry Definition

Industry Categorization

Regional Scope

Years Considered for the Research: Historical Years - 2016 & 2017; Base Year - 2018; Forecast Years - 2019 to 2030

Currency used in the Report



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Structure

Data Collection Method

Data Sources

Primary Sources

Secondary Sources

Industry Assessment Methodology

Data Authentication and Triangulation

Industry Forecast Model

Limitations/Hypothesis of the Research



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Industry Summary

Driving Factors

Challenges/Obstacles

Opportunities



This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



