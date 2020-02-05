Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Microgrid Automation Market: Decisive Investments in Sustainable Energy Consumption Fuel Growth



Pressing energy deficiency triggered by receding energy resources, population explosion as well as extreme environmental implications owing to conventional energy resources have catapulted advances in renewable energy with significant investments towards solar and wind energy.



Factors as such facilitate greater adoption of microgrids to enable uniform power generation, distribution, and regulation. Microgrid automation is also used in non-renewable energy generation initiatives to augment judicious energy consumption collectively fuel growth in global microgrid automation market.



As federal governments are increasingly focusing on renewable energy production and consumption for environmental sustainability are likely to favor onward growth concludes Adroit Market Research in its freshly collated thematic research output titled, 'Microgrid Automation Market by Component, Technology, Applications, and Region, Forecast 2025'.



Market players are investing in a number of product variation schemes such as multi-dimension fit by producing dedicated nano grids for residential as well as commercial consumption. Affordable pricing of energy storage devices and enhanced feature portfolio jointly deliver high potential growth in global microgrid automation market. Additionally, market players are also investing in strategic M&A activities to enhance growth spurt in global microgrid automation market. IN a recent development, eying sustainable growth in global microgrid automation market, market players ABB and Rolls Royce have affirmed their mutual agreement to pursue high potential microgrid automation to align with multi-industry requirements across verticals such as utilities and industries. The development is a crucial growth milestone in global microgrid automation market.



Further, companies such as Siemens is entering into a long term commitment with renewable energy development expert, Juwi to specifically develop high end microgrid automation system for the mining industry. Factors as such are anticipated to deliver high potential growth in global microgrid automation market in the coming years.



This elaborate report on global microgrid automation market documents an elaborate summary of market definition and dynamics that have requisite bearing on holistic growth outlook of global microgrid automation market. The report progresses further with versatile takes on market overview and executive summary followed by rife cues on market segmentation and regional overview to facilitate growth oriented business discretion. In terms of market segmentation, microgrid automation market report identifies component, technology, and appplications as core segments. By component the market is classified into inverter and storage. In terms of application microgrid automation market is diversified into commercial, residential, government and defense amongst others. Further, on the basis of technology, global microgrid automation market is clustered into CHP and fuel cell.



Also, to equip report readers with versatile understanding on competition spectrum, the report sheds decisive inputs on leading market players across regions and their winning marketing strategies based on which new as well as established players in global microgrid automation market can effectively deliver lucrative business discretion, thus securing substantial lead amidst staggering competition.



Market Segments: Microgrid Automation Market





