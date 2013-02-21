Fast Market Research recommends "Microgrid Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022) - Focus on Renewable Power Generation, Solar Photo-voltaics, Wind Micro-Turbines, Battery, Energy Storage & Control Systems, By Types, Components & Technologies" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Microgrid Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022) - Focus on Renewable Power Generation, Solar Photo-voltaics, Wind Micro-Turbines, Battery, Energy Storage & Control Systems, By Types, Components & Technologies
To provide tailored, efficient, and reliable energy services to the end users, microgrid employs and integrates a wide range of distributed energy technologies such as generation, storage and advanced controls, metering and communications into a controlled system that manages energy generation, transmission, distribution, and usage on a small scale as compared to the conventional macrogrid.
The report analyzes the global microgrid market and presents detailed insights of the market by technology, by characteristics, by application, and by geography. Besides, detailed discussion on the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market is also presented.
Market by Technology - The market by technology is further segmented under the following headings: by components and technological trends. Market by components presents the market analysis for key components such as batteries and storage system, power inverter, Smart meter and switch gear. The section also discusses the market for CHP technologies-microturbine and reciprocating engine. Microturbine is currently the largest CHP market by technology while Reciprocating engines are expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.
Market by Characteristics: The market by characteristics is segmented by types and by consumption pattern. Microgrid by types discusses the three types of microgrid namely grid connected, off-grid and hybrid. Market by consumption pattern discusses the following three facets of microgrid market- Urban, Semi-urban and rural/island.
Market by Application- The application market has been covered under four broad segments- campus/institutional, Defense and Military base, Commercial and others.
Market by geography- The report discusses the global market under four geographical heads; namely North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. North America is the largest market by geography while the major growth in the market is expected from countries such as India, China, Brazil, Russia and South Africa etc.
Furthermore, the industry analysis section covers the overall generation and storage of microgrid and also presents key value chain analysis for the microgrid and other allied industries.
The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies currently active or just venturing into the microgrid market. All the other details of the key players in the entire value chain such as key product launches, technologies, industry partners, financials, and growth strategies are discussed in the extensive company profiles section. In addition to the company profiles, a competitive landscape of the current market is analyzed.
