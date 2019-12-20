Microgrid Technology Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025 : Top Players- ABB, GE, Echelon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Global Microgrid Technology Market 2019 is a complete, professional report that provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, modern market trends and tactics impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and shares analysis. The report examines market performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The main objective of this research report is to pitch spearhead insights on salient factors that are boosting or hampering the growth of the Microgrid Technology industry. This report also includes the cost and profit status of Microgrid Technology, and Market growth drivers, marketing status, and challenges in this Market.



Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with Microgrid Technology market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption Microgrid Technology market by top-level competitors: ABB, GE, Echelon, S&C Electric Co, Siemens, General Microgrids, Microgrid Solar, Raytheon, Sunverge Energy, Toshiba, NEC, Aquion Energy, EnStorage, SGCC, Moixa, EnSync, Ampard, Green Energy Corp, Growing Energy Labs Inc, HOMER Energy, Spirae, Inc.





This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Microgrid Technology, presents the global Microgrid Technology market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Microgrid Technology capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Microgrid Technology by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.



Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

Microgrid is among the most promising tools of modern distribution networks due to their versatility. Once fully customized to the electricity and heating needs of a specific end user, they can simultaneously deliver enhanced reliability, energy and cost efficiency as well as environmental benefits. Microgrid for critical infrastructure (schools, hospitals, universities, wastewater treatment plants, etc.), mainly in cities and small communities, will grow fastest by project number within the next five years, driven by CHP incentives and State resiliency programs along the East Coast, while military Microgrid will add significant additional capacity to the current microgrid landscape.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The Microgrid Technology market was valued at 11400 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 32200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microgrid Technology.



Market Segment by Product Type

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid



Market Segment by Application

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid



