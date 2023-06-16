Microirrigation Systems Market Worth $17.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- The microirrigation systems market is anticipated to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028, according to a research report by MarketsandMarkets. Advancements in technology have greatly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of microirrigation systems. Automation and control systems enable precise monitoring and management of water applications, leading to optimal irrigation scheduling and reduced human error. Sensor technology, remote monitoring, and data analytics have also facilitated real-time monitoring of soil moisture levels, weather conditions, and crop water requirements, resulting in improved irrigation management.



Download PDF Brochure



The micro-sprinkler segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Micro sprinklers provide uniform water distribution, allowing for strategic placement to ensure each plant receives the appropriate amount of water. With lower pressures and flow rates, micro sprinkler systems reduce energy requirements for water pumping.



The plantation crops segment is expected to witness significant growth during the research period. Plantation crops like tea, coffee, and cocoa are known for their high yield per unit area. Carefully selected and bred for maximum production, these crops employ management practices to prevent soil erosion and maintain soil fertility.



Industrial users are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the review period. Micro irrigation technologies align with environmental sustainability goals by minimizing water waste, reducing runoff, and maximizing resource utilization. Remote monitoring and control capabilities enhance convenience and efficiency for industrial users with large or geographically dispersed operations.



Make an Inquiry



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to experience the highest growth during the study period. The region faces climate challenges such as irregular rainfall patterns, droughts, and heatwaves. Microirrigation systems provide regulated and efficient water distribution, enhancing resilience to severe climatic conditions. Additionally, these systems can incorporate filtration and purification devices to remove pollutants from irrigation water, promoting crop health and yield.



Key players in the microirrigation systems market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Netafim, Nelson Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, Finolex Plasson, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited, T-L Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Rivulis, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Antelco, Microjet, and Irritec S.p.A., among others. These companies focus on innovation, advanced solutions, and strategic partnerships to meet the needs of the global microirrigation systems market.



Other Agriculture Domain Reports:



Post-harvest Treatment Market by Type (Coating, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Sanitizers, Cleaners, Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Types (Fruits, vegetables, and Flowers & Ornamentals), Origin (Natural, Synthetic), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



Plant Growth Regulators Market by Type (Auxins, Cytokinins, Gibberellins, Ethylene), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals), Formulation, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441