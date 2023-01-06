Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2023 -- A new research study on Global Microlearning Platforms Market is added by AMA Research in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Microlearning Platforms products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Microlearning Platforms market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are IBM (United States), Axonify Inc. (Canada), Qstream, Inc. (United States), Gnowbe Group Ltd (United States), EdApp Inc. (United States), Tovuti LMS (United States), Auzmor (United States), Kahoot! (Norway), LearnUpon (Ireland), InspireOne Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Code of Talent (United States).



Scope of the Report of Microlearning Platforms

Microlearning platforms are corporate learning solutions employed by HR and learning and development (L&D) departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, to name a few. Increasing demand for training desk less and mobile workers across industries and growing need for skills-based and result-oriented training among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the global microlearning platforms market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Information Technology and Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Others (Travel and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, and Life Sciences)), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Component (Solution, Services, Consulting and Implementation, Support and Maintenance)



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Microlearning Platform for Gamification of Training and Education



Opportunities:

Increasing Traction for Personalized and Adaptive Microlearning

Growing Usage of AR, VR, AI, and Machine Learning, and Mobile Technology



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Training Deskless and Mobile Workers Across Industries

Upsurging Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training Among Enterprises

Key Developments in the Market:

On 11th February 2020, Bridge Learning Tech is excited to unveil a new MicroLearning platform, mLearn, at Learning Technologies Conference 2020 in London on the 13th and 14th of February. With mLearn, Bridge Learning Tech aims to disrupt the L&D industry and change the way in which organizations procure learning solutions.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



