Microlearning Platforms Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Qstream, Gnowbe Group, EdApp

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Axonify Inc. (Canada), Qstream, Inc. (United States), Gnowbe Group Ltd (United States), EdApp Inc. (United States), Tovuti LMS (United States), Auzmor (United States), Kahoot! (Norway), LearnUpon (Ireland), InspireOne Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India), Code of Talent (United States)



Definition:

Microlearning platforms are corporate learning solutions employed by HR and learning and development (L&D) departments. These training solutions provide employees with short bursts of focused educational content that fit into a daily workflow and are accessible on any device. Companies can create their own content or access a pre-existing learning content library that includes a mix of video, flashcards, and performance support resources, to name a few. Increasing demand for training desk less and mobile workers across industries and growing need for skills-based and result-oriented training among enterprises are the major factors driving the growth of the global microlearning platforms market.



Market Drivers:

- Rising Demand for Training Deskless and Mobile Workers Across Industries

- Upsurging Need for Skills-Based and Result-Oriented Training Among Enterprises



Market Trend:

- Increasing Adoption of Microlearning Platform for Gamification of Training and Education



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Traction for Personalized and Adaptive Microlearning

- Growing Usage of AR, VR, AI, and Machine Learning, and Mobile Technology



The Global Microlearning Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Information Technology and Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Others (Travel and Transportation, Media and Entertainment, and Life Sciences)), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Component (Solution, Services, Consulting and Implementation, Support and Maintenance)



Global Microlearning Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



