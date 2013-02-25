Micromed S.p.A Market Share Analysis - New Market Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Micromed S.p.A Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Micromed S.p.A's market position in the neurological diagnostic equipments market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the neurological diagnostic equipments market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the neurological diagnostic equipments market.
- Micromed S.p.A's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in Japan, China, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Brazil.
- Micromed S.p.A's company shares (in Revenues) information for the neurological diagnostic equipments market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions -Europe, Asia-Pacific and South and Central America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Micromed S.p.A's operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Micromed S.p.A's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, DePuy, Inc., Sophysa S.A., Compumedics Limited
