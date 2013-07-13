Fast Market Research recommends "Micronics, Inc. (of Sony Group) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Micronics, Inc. (Micronics) is a medical device company. The company develops and markets in vitro diagnostic products for disease diagnosis, prognosis and treatment monitoring. It offers diagnostics products and research and development products. The company's research and development products include single-use, stand alone, disposable microfluidics-enabled cartridges and the microFlow integrated workstation with cartridges that permits assay development and optimization in the micro-nano domain. Micronics provides services such as rapid prototyping, reagent printing, integrate MEMs, microplumbing and lab card design and development services. The company holds 73 issued patents and has more than 40 pending applications on its microfluidics technologies. Micronics is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Micronics, Inc. (of Sony Group) portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Micronics, Inc. (of Sony Group)
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