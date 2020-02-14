Microporous Insulation Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Updates :: Leading Players - Promat International NV, Morgan Advanced Materials, Unicorn Insulations Limited

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global Microporous Insulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 193.55 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of microporous insulation from various applications is major factor for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in microporous insulation market are Promat International NV, Morgan Advanced Materials, Unicorn Insulations Limited, Johns Manville, NICHIAS Corporation, Thermodyne Engineering System, Unifrax, Elmelin Ltd, Advanced Ceramics Corp, Kingspan Group, KYUNGDONG ONE CO. LTD, LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO.,LTD., McAllister Mills, Inc., REFRALTEC, Silca Service and Distribution Company for Insulation Materials mbH, TECHNO PHYSIK Engineering GmbH, ZIRCAR Ceramics., Murugappa Group.



Worldwide Microporous Insulation market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Microporous Insulation report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026.



Market Definition: Global Microporous Insulation Market



Microporous materials are the materials that are create with small orifices which have diameter less than 2nm. These materials are usually used in laboratories to easily contaminate the free exchange of gases. Microporous materials are highly preferred in various industries like energy, power, oil & gas, aerospace etc. which is fuelling the growth of this market.



Microporous Insulation Market Drivers:



Increase demand in aerospace and defence industry is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand in oil & gas industries for high thermal resistant materials are driving the market



Microporous Insulation Market Restraints:



High production cost is the major factor restraining the market

Increasing demand of aqua phobic material in humid conditions is restraining the market growth



Segmentation: Global Microporous Insulation Market



Microporous Insulation Market : By Product Type



Rigid Boards & Panels

Flexible Panels

Others



Microporous Insulation Market : By Applications



Industrial

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Defence

Others



Microporous Insulation Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:



In March 2018, Solvay announced the launch of their multi-layer microporous vacuum channel for resin infusion. VAC-PLY VMS3 which is specially designed to remove the dry spot during resin infusion processes by maximising the air. They also reduce the resin penetration by improving the linear adhesive bond.

In February 2018, Tejin Limited announced that they will increase the capacity of Matsuyama Factory which will expand the production of MIRA IM high-performance microporous membrane production. The main aim is to meet the increasing demand of the product. These MIRA IM is very useful as heat exchangers and fuel cells in the energy field.



Competitive Analysis: Global Microporous Insulation Market



Global microporous insulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microporous insulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



