Microprocessor and GPU Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Future Scope and Report

The global microprocessor and GPU market is projected to grow from USD 103.0 billion in 2020 to USD 138.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors fueling the growth of this market include increase in demand for consumer electronics, rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment, and the implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The microprocessor and GPU market is dominated by key global established players such as Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, MediaTek, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, IBM, and Marvell. These companies focus on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.



Intel has been one of the major global players in microprocessor and GPU market in 2019. The company has focused on designing, developing, and manufacturing microprocessor and GPU solutions for various applications and devices across different industries leading to its market growth. Nvidia is another major player with a wide product portfolio of GPU chipsets. The increase in the demand for 3D rendering applications and accelerated processing in various applications has led to the growing demand for GPUs globally. On the other hand, the rising expansion of 5G technology and developments around IoT technology has spurred the need for microprocessors. These factors have together led to the market growth of these companies.



Intel is a global technology-based company that offers solutions in cloud computing, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), and PC solutions. Intel designs, manufactures, and supplies devices and components, such as microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers, integrated circuits, graphic chips, embedded processors, and other communication and computing devices. The solutions offered by the company cater to applications and industries, such as broadcast, communications, energy, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, military, and financial services. In April 2020, Intel announced the launch of its 10th generation Core H series mobile processors. The new processors feature 8 cores and 16 threads, delivering performance with up to 5.3 GHz turbo. The processors also benefit from Intel's Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology, Integrated Wi-Fi AX201, and support for Thunderbolt 3 and Intel Optane memory to offer immersive gameplay, high responsiveness, and intelligent performance tuning.



Another important player in the microprocessor and GPU market is Nvidia. The company specializes in designing graphical processing units (GPUs) for gaming and professional markets and system on a chip (SoC) for mobile computing and automotive markets. The company also provides accelerated computing solutions, offering high-performance computing through the CUDA programming model and Tesla GPU platform. The company offers products related to gaming & entertainment, autonomous machines, self-driving cars, deep learning & artificial intelligence (AI), data center, design and pro visualization, and healthcare & life sciences. The solutions provided by Nvidia find application in sectors such as media & entertainment, automotive & transportation, retail, smart cities, healthcare & life sciences, telecommunication, and supercomputing. For instance, in October 2019, Nvidia launched its new GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER and GTX GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER GPU. The new GPUs offer 2X times performance in comparison to previous generation GTX 10-series GPUs and up to 50% higher performance as compared to the original GTX 16-series. These GPUs are based on Turing architecture and the use of GDDR6 memory.



Other major players in the microprocessor and GPU market are mainly focusing on partnerships and collaborations along-with new product launches to achieve continuous and sustainable development.