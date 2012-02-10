New Computer Technology research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Microprocessor Market to 2015- Enterprise Shift to Cloud Computing and Popularity of Mobile Computing Increasing Demand for Multi-core Processor Chips" provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the Microprocessor industry. The report covers the technology trends, industry dynamics, information on the revenue of the Microprocessor market, and the market share of the suppliers. The report also provides region-based and end-user based forecasts up to 2015. The end-user based forecasts up to 2015 are given for the computers, communications and servers. The key market trends for wide range of these applications are discussed.
Microprocessors utilization in the mobile computing market has been increasing with the growth of networking and multimedia applications in mobile devices, as they improve the performance of devices. The rising demand for cloud computing services also has its impact on the microprocessor market through the technology people use to access these services.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market Size in terms of sales revenue - Historical data 2004 to 2010 given. Forecast forward until 2015.
- Market Share for the year 2010.
- Breakdown of market statistics by key end users: Computers that includes Desktops, Notebooks, Tablet PCs and E-Readers, Communications consisting of Mobile Phones, and Servers
- Key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and Americas have been covered.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Texas Instruments are discussed.
- Different Analytical Frameworks such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis have been used to give a comprehensiveo view of the global Microprocessor Industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Broadcom, Texas Instruments Inc., ARM Holdings plc, Qualcomm Incorporated
