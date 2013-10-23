MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS) Investor Investigation of Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS) was announced concerning whether certain MICROS Systems officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MICROS Systems officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 1991 Stock Option Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that MICROS Systems’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to MICROS Systems’ 1991 Stock Option Plan (“Plan”) to authorize the issuance of an additional 1,200,000 shares of Common Stock under the Plan.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS



MICROS Systems, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $914.32 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to over $1.26 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its respective Net Income increase from $114.35 million to $171.42 million.



Shares of MICROS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRS) grew from $14.40 per share in early 2009 to as high as $57.44 per share in April 2012 but fell towards the end of 2012 to under $40 per share. Since then NASDAQ:MCRS shares regained value and reached over $50 per share in August 2013.



On October 122, 2013, NASDAQ:MCRS shares closed at $52.56 per share.



Those who purchased shares of MICROS Systems, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com