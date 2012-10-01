Microscopes Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- The microscopes market is witnessing an exponential growth because of increase in funding from governments and corporate, for technological advancements in life sciences. Optical microscopes currently hold the maximum share of the microscope market. However, it is expected to lose this share to electron and scanning probe microscopes in the near future. Microscopes are largely used in semiconductor manufacturing, nanotechnology, and Nano-material research.



This research report analyzes the global market for microscopes discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in the microscope market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. This research report on the microscope market provides a comprehensive review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



The microscopy market is projected to grow uniformly in future with increasing automation processes and easy to handle equipments. However, development in the microscopy market can be slowed down due to tighter research budgets and high cost of instruments. Development in electron and confocal microscopes, laser scanning cytometry coupled with progress in quantum dots arena is expected to play a significant role for boosting growth of this industry.



Microscope Market Segmentation



- Microscope market is classified into following sections:

- Optical Microscopes

- Fluorescence, Multi Photon, Con-focal Microscope, Total Internal Reflection Microscopes, Laser Scanning Con-focal Microscopes

- Electron Microscopes

- Transmission Electron Microscopes, Scanning Electron Microscopes, Scanning/ Transmission Electron Microscope, Electron Probe Micro analyzer, Auger Electron Microscope, etc.

- Scanning Probe Microscopes

- Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes, Near-Field Scanning Thermal Microscopes, Atomic Force Microscopes

- Others Scanning Acoustics Microscopes, Raman Spectroscopy Microscope, Infrared and Ultraviolet Microscope



The major application areas of optical microscopes include semiconductor manufacturing, real-time imaging, automated medical imaging, market drivers for automated systems in semiconductor and medical applications, etc.



The microscope market was struck by the economic recession, especially in semiconductor industry, but it experienced growth in the health care and life sciences sectors. Electron and scanning probe microscopes are the fastest growing segments of this market.



The major geographies studied under this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are KLA-Tencor Corporation, Korima Inc., Leica Microsystems Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Olympus Imaging America Inc., Carl Zeiss Microimaging Inc., Agilent Technologies, Vecco Instruments Ins., Nanomics Imaging Ltd., JOEL USA Inc., Omicron Nanotechnology GmbH, WITec Instruments Inc., Bruker Optics Inc., Craic Technologies, Sonix Inc., Sonoscan Inc., Cameca Instruments Inc., Horiba Yvon Inc., Renishaw Inc., Hitachi High Technologies America Inc., Vistec Lithography Inc., etc.



