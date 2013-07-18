Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Microscopy Devices Market (Optical, Electron and Scanning Probe Microscopes, Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Nanotechnology, Material Sciences) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global market for microscopy devices was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2011 and it is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 6.2 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2012 to 2018.



The market growth of microscopy devices is majorly attributed to increasing global focus on nanotechnology research. As nanotechnology finds extensive applications in the field of material sciences, semiconductor and life sciences, it encourages governments and corporate enterprises across the globe, to support research and development initiatives through public funding. Nanotechnology along with other precision manufacturing industries such as semiconductor and medical devices manufacturing enhances the adoption rate of the advanced microscopes which drives the microscopy devices market significantly. In addition, the establishment of increasing number of semiconductor manufacturing units by local and foreign companies in countries such as China and India is also boosting the growth of the microscopy devices market.



Among the various application areas of microscopy devices, the market for microscopy devices in semiconductor industry held the largest share in 2011, and is expected to maintain its share throughout the forecast period. Continuous efforts to miniaturize semiconductor chips for the evolving microelectronics industry serve the market as a significant driver.



In 2011, North America held the largest market share of over 35%. Focus on R&D in nanotechnology and life sciences industries coupled with large federal and corporate funding in this region serves the market as a significant driver. However, Asian microscopy devices market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period to become the largest market in 2018. The rapidly growing semiconductor industry with increasing number of semiconductor manufacturing units by local and foreign companies in the region is majorly responsible for the high growth rate of the microscopy devices market in the region.



Scanning probe microscopes are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their differentiating characteristics such as non-dependence on wavelength of the source light, their suitability in liquid as well as gases environment, applicability to both conductors and insulator specimens and offering of direct height measurement and better surface images owing to their high resolution power.



In 2011, Olympus Corporation held the largest market share of the optical microscopes market, while Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation topped the electron microscopes market. Some of the other significant companies involved in the manufacturing of microscopes are Nikon Corporation, FEI Company, JEOL Limited, Leica Microsystems and Carl Zeiss.



