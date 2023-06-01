Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- Microscopy Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $9.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. Key factors driving market growth are technological innovations and advancements in microscopes; encouraging funding scenarios for R&D in microscopy; rising attention towards regenerative medicine and nanotechnology; and increasing academia-industry collaborations.



The major companies in the microscopy market include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Olympus (Japan), Oxford Instruments (UK), JEOL (Japan), and Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), among others.



Driver: Increased focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine



Nanotechnology is the science and technology of functional systems at the molecular scale. It is a multidisciplinary field covering a vast array of scientific fields, such as chemistry, biology, physics, materials science, and engineering. Structural characterization is an essential step in nanomaterial research, in which microscopes are extensively used. Since nanostructures are too small to be visualised with conventional optical microscopes, advanced microscopes and tools are preferred that adequately characterise their structure and surface in detail at the molecular and atomic levels. Hence, the application of microscopy has increased in nanotechnology. Microscopes are also widely used in regenerative medicine research. Regenerative medicine includes the generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, skin cells, and tissues, along with tissue engineering, for the production of functional organs. The regenerative medicine industry has been witnessing rapid growth in the past few years.



Opportunity: Increasing application areas of microscopy



Recent advances in microscopy techniques have opened new avenues for microscopes to be used in optogenetics, nanophotonics, photochemical catalysis, and the fabrication of superhydrophobics. Optogenetics is a neuromodulation technique that uses light as a stimulus to control and monitor the activities of individual neurons in living tissue. A recent application of optogenetics in combination with microscopy is in research on layers of cultivated excitable cells to understand the general biology of action, potential generation, axonal signal transmission, and synaptic activities. These emerging application areas of microscopy are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.



By product, the microscope segment accounted for the largest share in the global microscopy market during the forecast period.



Broad and sustained demand of microscopes among key end users such as semiconductor and electronics, healthcare & lifescience, automotive industries, and materials science is a prominent factor for market growth. Additionally, availability of technologically advanced microscopes, development of technically advanced products with capabilities, such as faster performance and easy sample preparation techniques is also expected to push market growth during the forecast period.



By type, the electron microscopes segment is expected to witness the highest of the microscopy market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the global market is segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, X-ray, and other microscopes. The electron microscopes segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electron microscopy has various uses in life sciences, including the prevention of infection, discovery of viruses, drug development, clarification of the structure of organelles, and food safety. Moreover, it is being utilized in a host of fields like microbiology, cellular biology, toxicology, clinical pathology, and botany. Meanwhile, it is also used to investigate cell structures and their functions and the ultrastructure of proteins and biomolecules. These factors contribute to the high growth rate of this market.



By application, the materials science applications segment is witness the highest growth rate in the microscopy market during the forecast period.



Based on applications, the microscopy market is segmented into semiconductor & electronics, healthcare & life science, materials science, and other applications. During the projection period, material sciences are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR. The expansion of this application area is projected to be fueled by a greater focus on material science research. Materials such as polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, and biomaterials are analyzed structurally and chemically using microscopes. In mineralogical and structural analyses of geological and archaeological samples, optical microscopy and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) are typical techniques.



Based on end users, the microscopy market is segmented into industrial users, diagnostic and pathology labs, pharma-biopharma companies and CRO's, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the industrial users segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Pharma-biopharma companies and CRO's is the second fastest growing end-user segment. Factors such as continous and increasing R&D and manufacturing to meet the global demand for medicines, medical innovations such as precision medicine, cell and gene therapy and immuno-oncology are driving the growth of this end user segment.



North America dominated the global microscopy market in 2021



The microscopy market is divided into five major regions— Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. The market in North America is increasing due to factors such as huge R&D budgets, availability of advanced microscopy systems offered by market players, a high and growing focus on nanotechnology, and the presence of a large number of prominent research organizations and universities in the region. During the projected period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in countries, such as Japan, coupled with a thriving number of local manufacturers in countries, such as China and India, are the factors spurring the growth of the region.



