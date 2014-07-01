Microserver (Hardware, Application Software, Operating System) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- A microserver is a single socket, low power, lightweight, and low cost server. Also, it includes a shared infrastructure ecosystem wherein many small server nodes are packaged into a larger ecosystem. A microserver is a system-on-chip (SoC) comprising many small single socket servers that share a chassis, power supply, fans, and a common interconnect for achieving better flexibility, higher density and efficiency. Microservers have gained significant momentum globally, as they are expected to offer better cost performance, higher reliability in SoC-based implementations and overall reduction in cost of ownership due to better self-management. The cloud market is growing and it offers huge opportunity for growth of microservers. Further, there is significant interest shown toward adoption of microservers by some of the large enterprises such as Facebook and Amazon, which is expected to boost the growth of microserver market.



The research report titled “Microserver Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” offers an in-depth analysis of the global market based on processor type, components of microserver environment, applications, end-users and major geographies for the period from 2013 to 2019. The report provides complete analysis of the factors driving and restraining market growth, potential growth opportunities, and prevailing trends behind the increasing popularity of microservers. The research report provides market estimates and forecast for all the market segments in terms of unit shipments and revenue (USD million), and explains the impact of various factors on these segments. The report also offers analysis of the competitive scenario in the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces and analysis of the value chain.



Segmentation by processor type includes Intel, ARM, AMD and others (Tilera, Power, MIPS). The global market for microservers is also segmented, based on the components of microserver environment, as hardware, operating system, and application software. The research report aims to provide complete insight on applications of microserver which includes data center and cloud. Further, end-users have been segmented on the basis of their size into small-size enterprises (1 to 100 employees), medium-size enterprises (100 to 1000 employees) and large-size enterprises (over 1000 employees). Major geographies analyzed under this research study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



The global market for microservers has been sub-segmented based on various parameters providing strategic analysis for various stakeholders across the value chain. The report also presents a market share analysis of major players in the global microserver market in 2012.



Along with the cross-sectional analysis of the microserver market scenario mentioned above, the report also includes competitive profiling of key players, business strategies and recent developments associated with the market. Major players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, ARM Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), Dell, Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Quanta Computer, Inc., Penguin Computing and Acer.



The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing microserver units. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the microserver market based on their 2012 revenue.



Microserver Market Segmentation



By Processor Type



Intel

Intel Xeon

Intel Atom

ARM

AMD

Others (Tilera, Power, MIPS)



By Components



Hardware

Application software

Operating system

By Application

Data center

Cloud



By End-use Industry

Small-size enterprises

Medium-size enterprises

Large-size enterprises



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



