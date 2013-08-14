Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Microsoft Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 18, 2013 and July 18, 2013 regarding its tablet computer, the Surface RT.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) between April 18, 2013 and July 18, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:MSFT shares prior to April 2013 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 11, 2013. NASDAQ:MSFT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) common stock during the period between April 18, 2013 and July 18, 2013, that Microsoft Corporation and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) grew from $23.705 per share in June 2011 to as high as $36.27 per share on July 16, 2013.



Then on July 18, 2013, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its fourth quarter and full year results. Among other things, Microsoft Corporation also said that the financial results include a $900 million charge, or a $0.07 per share impact, related to Surface RT inventory adjustments.



Microsoft’s Total Revenue rose from over $73.72 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 to over $77.84 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from over $16.97 billion to over $21.86 billion.



The plaintiff alleges that defendants misrepresented and failed to make public that Microsoft’s Surface RT product was experiencing poor customer demand and lackluster sales, that Microsoft’s Surface RT inventory experienced a material decline in value during the quarter ended March 31, 2013, that Microsoft’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2013 were materially false and misleading and violated Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Microsoft's publicly disclosed policy of accounting for inventories, that Microsoft's Form 10-Q for its third quarter of 2013 failed to disclose then presently known trends, events or uncertainties associated with the Surface RT product that were reasonably likely to have a material effect on Microsoft's future operating results, and that based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Microsoft’s Surface RT product between April 18, 2013 and July 18, 2013.



Plaintiffs seek to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Microsoft common stock between April 18, 2013 and July 18, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com