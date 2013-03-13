Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Long-Term Stockholder Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was announced concerning whether certain Microsoft officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Microsoft officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Recent media reports stated that European antitrust regulators are expected to impose a large fine on Microsoft Corporation for failing to give users of Microsoft’s Windows software the choice of competing Internet browsers. Antitrust officials are reportedly investigating whether Microsoft Corporation is complying with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users a choice of web browser.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $69.94 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $73.72 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012. Ho9wever, its Net Income over those time periods declined from over $23.15 billion to $16.97 billion.



Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) increased from $23.705 in June 2011 to $32.42 per share in April 2012.



On March 12, 2012, NASDAQ:MSFT shares closed at $27.91 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com