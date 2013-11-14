Customer Effective Wins Recognition for Fast Growth

Greenville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Customer Effective Inc., the leading North American Microsoft Dynamics CRM consulting firm, was recently recognized for their fast growth rate. The firm was recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing private companies; presented with an Inc. Hire Power award for job generation; and named one of South Carolina’s Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies for 2013.



“It’s awesome for our team to make it on the Inc. and South Carolina lists again,” said Scott Millwood, CEO. “We are very appreciative of the great support we have from our clients that have helped drive our development over the past several years. We stay committed to doing great work for them and they take us to new peaks.”



The Inc. magazine exclusive list represents the most comprehensive look at America's independent-minded entrepreneurs. To qualify for the listing, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Customer Effective ranked #253 within their industry category. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Customer Effective has been ranked on this list.



Customer Effective was also acknowledged with an Inc. Hire Power Award, which is given to acknowledge privately-held businesses who have generated the most jobs in the past eighteen months. Companies on the Inc. Hire Power Award list generated 69,182 of the 222,000 full-time jobs added in 2012 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



In addition to these national-level awards, Customer Effective was named at #17 on South Carolina’s Top 25 Fastest Growing Companies for 2013. This competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies within the state of South Carolina.



About Customer Effective

Customer Effective is a leading innovator in customer relationship management and process automation solutions based on the Microsoft Dynamics CRM platform. The company is a Gold Certified National System Integrator having completed hundreds of Microsoft Dynamics CRM implementations and development projects. Recent CRM and Microsoft awards include recognition as Microsoft’s 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010 East Region CRM Partner of the Year; the 2013 US Financial Services Partner of the Year; a 2013 US Reseller of the Year Award Finalist; the a 2012 Worldwide Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year Finalist; the 2013 and 2010 Worldwide CRM Partner of the Year Finalist; the 2009 Worldwide Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year Award Winner; being named to the Microsoft Dynamics President’s Club from 2006 through 2010 and in 2012 and 2013; recipient of the Microsoft Dynamics Inner Circle distinction in 2008 through 2010 and in 2012 and 2013; as well as being a member of the 2008, 2009,2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013 Inc. 500|5000 list.



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